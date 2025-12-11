7 Bible Verses to Start Your New Year Off Right

A new year brings fresh energy, new opportunities, and a renewed chance to align your heart with God’s purpose. Whether you’re setting goals, seeking clarity, or simply hoping for a better year than the last, Scripture gives us the foundation we need to step forward in faith.

Here are 7 Bible verses to help you enter the new year with strength, peace, and divine direction.

1. Jeremiah 29:11 — God Has a Plan for You “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Start your year remembering this: your life is not random. God already has purpose and provision waiting for you in the year ahead.

2. Isaiah 40:31 — Renewed Strength for the Journey “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles…” As you step into a new season, expect God to give you fresh strength. You don’t have to enter the year exhausted — His renewal is real.

3. Philippians 3:13–14 — Pressing Toward What’s Ahead “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal…” The new year is a chance to release old burdens, break old habits, and pursue new growth. God is calling you forward — not backward.

4. Psalm 37:5 — Commit Your Plans to God “Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.” Instead of trying to control everything this year, begin by surrendering your plans to God. When He moves, things happen that your own strength could never accomplish.

5. Matthew 6:33 — Put God First “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Prioritizing God is the key to a thriving new year. When you put Him first, everything else begins to fall into its proper place.

6. Joshua 1:9 — Step Into the Year with Courage “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid… for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” New goals and new challenges can feel intimidating, but God goes with you into every room, every opportunity, and every decision.