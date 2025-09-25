7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Every October, churches across the country pause to honor their leaders during Clergy Appreciation Month.

Pastors pour so much of themselves into their congregations—preaching the Word, counseling members, visiting the sick, and praying for their flock.

But who pours back into them?

This month is the perfect time to show your pastor that their labor is not in vain.

Here are 7 thoughtful ways to express your love and gratitude:

1. Pray for Them Daily Source:Getty The most powerful gift you can give is prayer. Ask God to strengthen, guide, and protect your pastor and their family. Let them know you are covering them spiritually. 2. Live Out Their Teachings Source:Getty The greatest “thank you” is showing that the Word they pour into you is taking root. Be active in ministry, walk in love, and apply their lessons in your daily life. That fruit is the ultimate encouragement. 3. Support Their Family Source:Getty Your pastor’s spouse and children also sacrifice a lot. Showing love to their family—through meals, gifts, or simply kind words—means you are caring for the people closest to their heart. 4. Celebrate Publicly Source:Getty Take a moment during a Sunday service to recognize your pastor. Share testimonies, sing a special song, or create a video montage from members expressing appreciation. 5. Gift Them Rest Source:Getty Pastors often give and give without time to recharge. Consider organizing a weekend getaway, a spa gift card, or even a few days off where church leaders step in to cover their duties. 6. Organize a Love Offering Source:Getty Pooling together a financial gift from the congregation is a meaningful way to bless your pastor. It doesn’t have to be large—what matters is the collective expression of love and generosity. 7. Write a Handwritten Note or Card Source:Getty Sometimes a simple, heartfelt “thank you” goes a long way. Share how their sermons or leadership have impacted your life—it will encourage them more than you know.