7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Published on September 25, 2025

Hands, explain and woman with group for Bible study, worship or learning gospel for religion. Faith, Christianity and knowledge of God, scripture or theology talk for guidance with spiritual growth

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Every October, churches across the country pause to honor their leaders during Clergy Appreciation Month.

Pastors pour so much of themselves into their congregations—preaching the Word, counseling members, visiting the sick, and praying for their flock.

But who pours back into them?

This month is the perfect time to show your pastor that their labor is not in vain.

Here are 7 thoughtful ways to express your love and gratitude:

1. Pray for Them Daily

Praying before Thanksgiving lunch at picnic table! Source:Getty

The most powerful gift you can give is prayer. Ask God to strengthen, guide, and protect your pastor and their family. Let them know you are covering them spiritually.

2. Live Out Their Teachings

Portrait of African American Priest Source:Getty

The greatest “thank you” is showing that the Word they pour into you is taking root. Be active in ministry, walk in love, and apply their lessons in your daily life. That fruit is the ultimate encouragement.

3. Support Their Family

Priest listening to a man talking in church Source:Getty

Your pastor’s spouse and children also sacrifice a lot. Showing love to their family—through meals, gifts, or simply kind words—means you are caring for the people closest to their heart.

4. Celebrate Publicly

Congregation clapping and singing in church pew Source:Getty

Take a moment during a Sunday service to recognize your pastor. Share testimonies, sing a special song, or create a video montage from members expressing appreciation.

5. Gift Them Rest

Handsome Priest in Chair Source:Getty

Pastors often give and give without time to recharge. Consider organizing a weekend getaway, a spa gift card, or even a few days off where church leaders step in to cover their duties.

6. Organize a Love Offering

Our small contribution to the community Source:Getty

Pooling together a financial gift from the congregation is a meaningful way to bless your pastor. It doesn’t have to be large—what matters is the collective expression of love and generosity.

7. Write a Handwritten Note or Card

Beautiful Young Lady Handwriting on Gift Card for Christmas Source:Getty

Sometimes a simple, heartfelt “thank you” goes a long way. Share how their sermons or leadership have impacted your life—it will encourage them more than you know.

