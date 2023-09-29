Listen Live
Great Deals For National Coffee Day!

September 29, 2023

Coffee mug with coffee stain

Nothing beats a nice cup of coffee to get your day started… and there’s actually a holiday for that.

September 29 is marked as National Coffee Day in the United States, and you can guarantee that there are some great deals for the occasion!

Check out 7 great deals below! Cheers!

1. Circle K

The Deal: Circle K dubbed this week “Free Coffee Week,” with customers receiving a free cup of coffee through its app until Oct. 2.

2. Dunkin’

The Deal: Members of its Dunkin’ Rewards loyalty program can get a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with any purchase. 

3. Krispy Kreme

The Deal: The franchise is promoting their newly revamped coffee (“better beans, smoother blends, richer roasts”) by giving customers a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary.

4. Peet’s Coffee

The Deal: Here’s an interesting one! Peet’s is introducing a “disloyalty program.” Anyone who is a part of a loyalty program for rival companies (including Dunkin’ and Starbucks) can go to http://www.peetsdisloyalty.com/ to use the rival points for a free coffee at Peet’s locations. 

5. Sheetz

The Deal: Customers can pick up a free Nitro or cold brew coffee (any size) with any purchase through the Sheetz app until Oct. 1. 

6. Tim Hortons

The Deal: Members of its rewards program can grab a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with a purchase of $3 or more. 

7. Wendy’s

The Deal: Wendy’s is offering a small coffee (iced or hot) on their app for 99 cents. 

