On Sunday, April 25th Hollywood’s best of the best will be hitting the red carpet of the 93rd annual Academy Awards. On this special night for those in the entertainment industry, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will honor the best films of 2020 and early 2021.
Per usual, we take a huge interest in the Black celebrities that pour their talents into scripts that land them on the big screen. This past year we’ve seen a few series and movies worthy of recognition by the Academy. Among them are One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Although the nomination list doesn’t have a bunch of Black representation, we’re looking forward to watching those who were nominated bring home an award or two.
While the main focus of the award show is to highlight Hollywood talent, we are more interested in the fashion choices. Because the Academy Awards is one of the more prestigious shows to watch, the fashion is usually very elegant and timeless. Over the years we’ve seen some amazing ball gowns from both men and women. This is the space to let your inner Cinderella run free. With the big show right around the corner, we’re taking a look at some of the best ball gowns to hit the red carpet of the Academy Awards.
Here Are The Best Ball Gowns To Hit The Academy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. DIAHANN CARROLL, 1969Source:Getty
Diahann Carroll showed off her classic beauty at the 41st annual Academy Awards Show on April 14, 1969. The actress, singer, model, and activist looked angelic in a blush pink dress with a sparkling tulle cape worn over it.
2. DEBBIE ALLEN, 1982Source:Getty
Debbie Allen gave us everything we needed at the 54th Annual Academy Awards show on March 29, 1982. The dancer wore a soft pink gown adorned with fringe and jeweled embellishments.
3. HALLE BERRY, 2002Source:Getty
Halle Berry arrived to the 74th Annual Academy Awards at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. On this night she became the first African American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. She commemorated the moment clad in a partially sheer floral Elie Saab gown.
4. OCTAVIA SPENCER, 2012Source:Getty
Octavia Spencer arrived at the 84th Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. The actress looked ravishing in a hand-beaded, off-white silk tulle Tadashi Shoji gown.
5. LUPITA NYONG’O, 2015Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the 87th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. The award-winning actress stepped on the red carpet scene making bold fashion statements. This hand-beaded pearl Calvin Klein dress was definitely a moment worth recognizing!
6. ZENDAYA COLEMAN, 2015Source:Getty
Zendaya Coleman arrived at the 87th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The actress wore a silk ivory Vivienne Westwood gown. She partnered her look with a head full of faux locs which drew negative commentary from former Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic.
On the show, Giuliana said “this hair overwhelms her. I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed.” The comment made this look memorable and it sparked a teachable moment on the importance of dispelling stereotypes.
7. TARAJI P. HENSON, 2018Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. The actress was a complete masterpiece in a black Vera Wang gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a keyhole cutout.
8. BILLY PORTER, 2019Source:Getty
Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. The Pose actor showed up as his authentic self in a black tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano.
9. REGINA KING, 2019Source:Getty
Regina King posed in the press room at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. She celebrated her win for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for If Beale Street Could Talk clad in an ivory Oscar De La Renta gown.
10. JANELLE MONAE, 2020Source:Getty
Janelle Monae arrived at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The singer and actress wore a custom Ralph Lauren long sleeve hooded gown that featured 168,000 Swarovski Crystals.