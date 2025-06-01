How The Indiana Pacers Assembled Their NBA Finals Roster

The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history after dispatching the New York Knicks 125-108 on Saturday night.There have been countless trades and signings that have led to Indiana having Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, and others. Rick Carlisle, Chad Buchanan, and Kevin Pritchard receive a lot of credit. However, this roster is made possible by some of the final years of Larry Bird’s involvement with the franchise as its president from 2013-2017. Let’s take a look at how the Pacers assembled this roster.

2. June 30, 2017 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Paul George to Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

3. June 21, 2018 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers select Aaron Holiday with the 23rd overall pick.

4. July 6, 2019 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers complete sign-and-trade with Milwaukee Bucks for Malcolm Brogdon. Indiana signed Brogdon to a 4-year $85 million contract. Indiana sent Milwaukee 2022 2nd round pick (traded to Orlando and then Los Angeles, Max Christie).

5. July 7, 2019 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers sign Jeremy Lamb to a 3-year $31.5 million contract.

6. July 29, 2019 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers sign T.J. McConnell to 2-year $7 million contract. McConnell would sign a 4-year $33.6 million contract with Indiana on August 6, 2021. He would sign another extension on September 3, 2024, for 4-years’ worth $45 million.

7. July 31, 2019 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers sign Justin Holiday to 1-year $4.8 million contract. Would eventually sign a 3-year $18.02 million deal with Indiana in 2020.

8. January 13, 2021 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Victor Oladipo to the Rockets, receive Caris LeVert, ’23 Houston 2nd round pick (Jalen Pickett), least favorable ‘24 second-round pick between Cavs & Jazz (Tristen Newton).

9. July 30, 2021 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade least favorable 2024 2nd round pick (LA Clippers, Cam Christie), along with 54th pick (Sandro Mamukelashvili), 60th pick (Georgios Kalaitzakis), and most favorable between Pacers and Heat 2026 2nd round pick in exchange for 31st pick (Isaiah Todd) from the Bucks. Pacers then traded Aaron Holiday and the draft rights to Isaiah Todd to the Wizards for the 22nd pick (Isaiah Jackson).

10. February 6, 2022 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Caris LeVert and 2022 Heat 2nd round pick (Luke Travers) to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, lottery protected 1st round pick (Ben Sheppard), 2022 Houston 2nd round pick (Andrew Nembhard), and a 2027 Jazz 2nd round pick (currently owned by the Pacers).

11. February, 8, 2022 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, 2023 2nd round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson. Kings traded the Pacers 2nd round pick (Jordan Walsh) and 2024 Mavericks 2nd round pick (Anton Watson) to the Celtics in exchange for 34th overall pick (Colby Jones). In 2023, Indiana signed Haliburton to a max contract extension for 5-years’ worth $244.62 million.

12. June 23, 2022 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with the 6th overall pick.

13. July 9, 2022 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and 2023 1st round pick (Julian Strawther).

14. February 9, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers acquire Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, more favorable of Milwaukee’s two second round draft picks in 2023, Milwaukee’s 2024 2nd round pick, and Indiana’s original 2025 2nd round pick that was sent to Milwaukee in sign-and-trade for Malcolm Brogdon in 2019.

15. February 13, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers sign James Johnson to rest-of-season contract. Johnson would be waived in January of 2024 and sign a pair of 10-day contracts before signing a rest of season contract in February of 2024. Finally, Johnson signed a 1-year deal with the team in July of 2024.

16. June 22, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade the 29th pick (Julian Strawther), and the 32nd pick (Jalen Pickett) to the Denver Nuggets for a 2024 1st round pick that was the least favorable between Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz and the 40th pick (Maxwell Lewis). Indiana traded the 40th pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 47th pick (Mojave King) and cash considerations.

17. June 23, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade the 7th overall pick (Bilal Coulibaly) to Washington for the 8th pick (Jarace Walker), Phoenix’s 2028 2nd round pick, and Washington’s 2029 2nd round pick.

18. July 6, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers sign Bruce Brown to 2-year $45 million contract.

19. July 7, 2023 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade the worst 2nd round pick between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns in 2028 and the worst 2nd round pick between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in 2029 to the New York Knicks for Obi Toppin.

20. January 17, 2024 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and 2024 Pacers 1st round pick (Ja’Kobe Walter), 2024 Thunder 1st round pick (traded to Utah, turned into Isaiah Collier), 2026 Pacers 1st round pick for Pascal Siakam and New Orleans 2nd round pick (Enrique Freeman).

21. February 8, 2024 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers for Furkan Korkmaz, 2024 Raptors 2nd round pick (Juan Nunez), 2029 Portland Trail Blazers unprotected 2nd round pick.

22. June 27, 2024 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers trade cash considerations and 2024 Raptors 2nd round pick (Juan Nunez) to the San Antonio Spurs for the 35th overall pick (Johnny Furphy).

23. December 13, 2024 Source: Getty Indiana Pacers acquire Thomas Bryant from Miami Heat for the right to swap 2nd round picks in the 2031 NBA Draft.