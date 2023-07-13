Meek Mill Faces Backlash for ‘Free Tory Lanez’ Remark at Concert

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The internet is coming for Meek Mill yet again after his most recent sighting overseas. Meek Mill is receiving backlash for some comments her made during his performance at Rolling Loud. Meek was performing in Portugal at the 2023 Rolling Loud concert when the song ‘Litty Again’ featuring fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently confined, came on during his set.

You can hear during his performance, Meek says “That was f****** lit, free Tory Lanez too one time!”

His mentioning of the incarcerated rapper did not sit so well with social media as it caught the attention of millions worldwide. Many people felt as thought Meek is supporting misogynistic ideals by alluding to Tory Lanez being “freed” for his alleged actions against Megan Thee Stallion.

After seeing all the attacks on social media, Meek took to threads, Instagram’s newest social media platform, to defend himself. “I say free young thug … free lucci … free melly I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if yall gone try to smear us” Meek wrote. “That’s why I stick to the trenches”

Tory Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced on August 7th, 2023.

See what social media is saying below!

