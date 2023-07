PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

French Fries are undeniably the go-to side dish for any meal. As popularity increased so has the delicacy of the French Fry. Since the invention of French Fries ( which Belgium takes credit for dating back to the 1600’s ), French Fries have come in all shapes, sizes, textures, and flavors, French fries has served as a staple at the dinner table for many years! Restaurants and fast food places alike are giving away free french fries to their customers to commemorate America’s favorite side dish.

RELATED: Where to Get Free Fries for National French Fry Day!

As we celebrate National French Fry Day, our staff has put together a list of the top ten fast food french fries!

Take a look at our Top 10 Fast Food French Fry list Starting from #10 to #1 below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: National French Fry Day: These Celebrities Enjoy Fries Just Like The Rest Of Us

RELATED: McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries

RELATED: Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries

National French Fry Day: Top 10 Fast Food French Fries was originally published on rnbphilly.com