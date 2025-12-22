Emmanuel Temple of Deliverance Sunday: 10:00am - 10:30am View Full Schedule Emmanuel Temple of Deliverance

Pastor Diamond McClam BA, MS, LMHC

Pastor Diamond McClam is saved, sanctified, and filled with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost. He has been married to his amazing wife and fellow author, Kimberly McClam, since 2006.

He is the father of four wonderful daughters. He was ordained in ministry in 2013. He has been blessed to be the Pastor and Founder of Emmanuel Temple of Deliverance, Inc. for almost 2 years.

He is a husband, father, son, friend, published author, licensed therapist, board member, IU grad, and the Pastor of One of the Greatest Churches in the Entire World.

Matthew 1:23 (KJV): “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”