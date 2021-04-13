FDA Pausing the Use of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine in the U.S.

The FDA has announced that the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 will be paused six women in the U.S. had rare blog-clotting after receiving the vaccine. The women were ranging in ages from 18 to 48, and while six people may not seem like a lot precautions are being taken swiftly. There have been approximately 6.8 million shots given with the majority of people not having issues.
The pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not affect the other two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. But if you did receive the Johnson & Johnson shot and are having to severe stomach pain, leg cramps, or severe headaches you should call your healthcare provider right away. If you do not know what shot you received, check your CDC vaccination card where it is noted what brand shot you received. If you have an appointment scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, it is advised to call your provider for further directions.
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
