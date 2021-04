PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Jermaine Dolly is always up to something, but this time around it is a lot more intimate. He has recently married the love of his life, long-time girlfriend, Nae Lacole. He’s been updating his fans on his journey from engagement to marriage by showing a few wedding pictures on social media. There is nothing like stepping into the next chapter of your life with happiness and joy. Congratulations to the Dolly’s!

