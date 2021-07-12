Care Of Life Center 1st Annual Fundraiser “We Care” Extravaganza Saturday July 17th, 2021 from 11:00am-4:00pm

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Care Of Life Center 1st Annual Fundraiser “We Care” Extravaganza

– Hosted By New Life Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis. Saturday July 17th, 2021 from 11:00am-4:00pm

At 6433 Washington Street Suite 190

About the “We Care” Extravaganza:

“The “We Care” Extravaganza will be a fun filled day that’s open to all. We are now spreading the word to many Homeless Shelters and to area Community Centers. We will be providing Clothes, Food, Free Haircuts, Resource Information and Free Covid Testing. We truly need your help in making this a great event a success. Please make all donations payable to Care Of Life Center”

More Info:

“Care of Life Center would like to invite you to become a program Sponsor for our 1st Annual Fundraiser. Care of Life Center is an organization that aides the Homeless Population including But-Not-Limited to Homeless Veterans, in getting a wide variety of services and necessary resources in order to ultimately transition them back into mainstream society with the tools necessary for success.

We are currently seeking funding partners to help our mission. The population of Homeless is steadily growing and we would like to see it decline.

Care of Life Center will offer Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counseling, Mental Health Referrals, Life Skills Coaching and so much more. Community Support is essential.

With your generous donations we will be able to provide these much needed services.

Our first Fundraiser will be “We Care” Extravaganza Hosted By New Life Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis. Saturday July 17th, 2021 from 11:00am-4:00pm, at 6433 Washington Street Suite 190.

Location:

7399 N Shadeland Ave #307 Indianapoli, IN 46256

Phone Guests:

Pastor Robbie Bacon, Sr – Founder, Care Of Life Center

Shonda Bacon – Co-Founder, Care Of Life

