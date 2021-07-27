Community Connection Tuesday July 27th 2021

“JOIN US FOR THE WILLIAM (BILL) CRAWFORD ANNUAL GOLF OUTING TO SUPPORT THE MARTINDALE BRIGHTWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND MARTIN UNIVERSITY.

WILLIAM “BILL” CRAWFORD, THE FORMER INDIANA STATE REPRESENTATIVE, SERVED OUR STATE FOR 40 YEARS. HE SERVED IN DISTRICT 98, WHICH INCLUDES THE MARTINDALE BRIGHTWOOD AREA. MBCDC AND MARTIN UNIVERSITY WILL CONTINUE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE LATE WILLIAM “BILL” CRAWFORD AND PAY TRIBUTE TO HIS LEGACY THROUGH THE GOLF OUTING NAMED IN HIS HONOR.”