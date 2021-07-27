Community Connection Tuesday July 27th 2021
9th Annual William “Bill” Crawford Charitable Golf Outing
This Friday July 30th, 8:00 AM Eagle Creek Golf Club
8802 W. 56th St. Indianapolis, IN
Register Here: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfu93HVQXC3vJ…/viewform
About:
“JOIN US FOR THE WILLIAM (BILL) CRAWFORD ANNUAL GOLF OUTING TO SUPPORT THE MARTINDALE BRIGHTWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND MARTIN UNIVERSITY.
WILLIAM “BILL” CRAWFORD, THE FORMER INDIANA STATE REPRESENTATIVE, SERVED OUR STATE FOR 40 YEARS. HE SERVED IN DISTRICT 98, WHICH INCLUDES THE MARTINDALE BRIGHTWOOD AREA. MBCDC AND MARTIN UNIVERSITY WILL CONTINUE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE LATE WILLIAM “BILL” CRAWFORD AND PAY TRIBUTE TO HIS LEGACY THROUGH THE GOLF OUTING NAMED IN HIS HONOR.”
Phone Guest:
State Senator Jean Breaux – IN Senate District # 34
Amina Pierson, MAED – Executive Director at Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation
Home Run To Health! Join Managed Health Services – MHS and the Indianapolis Urban League for FREE Dental/Vision Screenings and MORE!
A Community Health Fair! Friday July 30th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
“IU Health will also administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for age 12 and up, Compass Behavioral Health will offer education and screenings for depression, anxiety, and ADHD, and Indianapolis Urban League will offer HIV testing and tobacco cessation education, and more!
“Plus Rowdie, Indianapolis Indians mascot, will make a special appearance from 12 – 2 pm along with MHS’s mascot Rosie.”
Phone Guest:
Tony Mason – President/CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, “Home Run To Health”
Janet Kamiri – Indianapolis Urban League Director of Health Wellness
Kevin O’Toole – President & CEO, MHS Indiana
Also On AM 1310: The Light: