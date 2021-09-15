PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 15th 2021

INDIANAPOLIS VETERANS JOB FAIR Tomorrow (Thursday) Sept 16th 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Eastern Located At Lucas Oil Stadium 500 South Capitol Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46225

More Info: Safety & Efficiency & Modernization RecruitMilitary is making the career fair experience better than ever.

* Contact-free check-in process * Spaced booths * One-way foot traffic flow (Candidates won’t miss your booth!) * Paper free (Less to carry!) * Registration includes job postings on the RecruitMilitary job board (Extra value!) Phone Guest: Rob Mulvihill – Recruit Military Event Director Rob Mulvihill

Open Lines 1:30 – End of Show

