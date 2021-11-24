Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Oseye Boyd Guest Hosts Community Connection Today!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Oseye Boyd Guest Hosts Community Connection Today!

 
Subscribe to the Recorder Newspaper here:
 

From 1PM – 2PM The Team at the Indianapolis Recorder Will Be Talking About This Week’s Hot and Important Topics.

Tyler Fenwick – Indianapolis Recorder Staff Writer
Breanna Cooper – Indianapolis Recorder Staff Writer
 

From 2PM to 2:30 PM HealthNet, Inc. joins Community Connection.

More info on HealthNet: https://www.indyhealthnet.org/?fbclid=IwAR1J6snCkuBT_oSHBqYpGFkXHaA9CzgM4pbf0hJfG_hZhmDuTBY-wlSm_e4
 
Carrie Bonsak – Cheif Business Development Officer
Kay Johnson – Cheif Community Engagement Officer
 

2:30 PM – End of Show. Nicole Kearney with Sip & Share Wines Join Us On Community Connection

 

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close