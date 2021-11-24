CLOSE
Editor Of The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Oseye Boyd Guest Hosts Community Connection Today!
Subscribe to the Recorder Newspaper here:
From 1PM – 2PM The Team at the Indianapolis Recorder Will Be Talking About This Week’s Hot and Important Topics.
Tyler Fenwick – Indianapolis Recorder Staff Writer
Breanna Cooper – Indianapolis Recorder Staff Writer
From 2PM to 2:30 PM HealthNet, Inc. joins Community Connection.
Carrie Bonsak – Cheif Business Development Officer
Kay Johnson – Cheif Community Engagement Officer
2:30 PM – End of Show. Nicole Kearney with Sip & Share Wines Join Us On Community Connection
More Info: https://sipandsharewines.com/
