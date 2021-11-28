Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.

Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.

RELATED: Virgil Abloh Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For Black Creatives

RELATED: Virgil Abloh Debuts Some New Off-White Nikes At Coachella [Photos]

RELATED: Virgil Abloh Responds To Claims Of Style Thievery [Photos]

This story is developing.

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41 was originally published on theboxhouston.com