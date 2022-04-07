PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday April 7th 2022

The Reclamation Of Madison Hemings At The Indiana Repertory Theatre March 23 – April 16

Purchase tickets Here:

https://tickets.irtlive.com/overview/4800?psn=4800

About:”the ties that bind. It’s 1866, and the Civil War has ended. Madison Hemings, son of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, and Israel Jefferson, former enslaved footman, return to Monticello in search of Israel’s brother. Together, they must face their conflicting feelings about their shared past, as they reframe the narrative of American history. Slavery has been abolished, but what really has changed? From what personal bonds do we need to break free? And where do we need to hold on tight? Don’t miss this gripping world premiere about history, family, and hard truths.*Part of IRT’s INclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling”

Phone Guest: David Alan Anderson – Actor/Star, The Reclamation Of Madison Hemmings, “Israel Jefferson”

“The Art of Flipping Bricks” – by Author Douglas

Parson Real Estate Professional & Author Douglas Parson Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Purchase The Book Here: https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Art-of-Flipping-Bricks-Hardcover-9781954609259/516467747?fbclid=IwAR3vMH_jmh25LLAWAkRe2B7TCb-IKW9RWhRH3c0N0xe-ZPAuH5_sJWhEJ9k

About the Book: “Are you willing to sacrifice certain luxuries in your life for a while? If so, you too can become a professional brick flipper as well as a real estate mogul like myself. Turn your street dollars, brick dollars, exotic dancer dollars, and smoke dollars, and all that’s in between into bricks… that is real estate brick dollars! The Art of Flipping Bricks details the strategies and techniques used that can help build your legacy, literally.”

Phone Guest:

Douglas Parson – Real Estate Professional, Author

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live on Community Connection!

