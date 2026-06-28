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KIERRA SHEARD SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW SINGLE "SHINE"

KIERRA SHEARD SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW SINGLE “SHINE”

Kierra Sheard's New Single "Shine" is available NOW

Published on June 28, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • new single, “Shine.” Available now on all digital streaming platforms
  • minister Kierra Sheard is lighting up the summer with the release of her inspiring new single, “Shine.”
  • See the video to "Shine" right here

7X STELLAR AWARD AND GRAMMY AWARD WINNER

KIERRA SHEARD

SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW BUZZ SINGLE “SHINE” – AVAILABLE NOW

Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard Inspires With New Single “Shine”

Seven-time Stellar Award winner and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, entrepreneur, and minister Kierra Sheard is lighting up the summer with the release of her inspiring new single, “Shine.” Available now on all digital streaming platforms, the uplifting anthem encourages listeners to walk boldly in faith, purpose, and confidence while embracing the light God has placed within them.

Filled with joy, gratitude, and hope, “Shine” celebrates the freedom that comes from living authentically and stepping fully into one’s calling. The feel-good track serves as a powerful reminder to recognize life’s blessings, trust God’s plan, and share His light with the world.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless energy of Jill Scott’s “Golden” and the uplifting spirit of Sounds of Blackness’ “Optimistic,” “Shine” delivers an empowering message wrapped in infectious melodies and positive vibes. The song encourages listeners to embrace their God-given purpose and let their light shine brightly for all to see.

“Shine” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.

About Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, and minister whose impact spans music, ministry, business, and culture. As a member of the legendary Clark family, Sheard has become one of gospel music’s most influential voices, known for her powerful vocals, authentic faith, and commitment to inspiring audiences around the world through her music and message.

Check out he video for “Shine” right here

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