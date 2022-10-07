Community Connection Friday October 7th 2022
Congressman Andre Carson, The Current Democratic U.S. 7th Congressional District Representative Is Running For Re-Election.
He Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Answer Your Questions And Ask For Your Vote!
Congressman’s Website: https://carson.house.gov/7th-district
Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management Joined Us Live
About Crossroads: “Crossroads Public Affairs, LLC a is public affairs group that provides a host of services to address your company, agency, or organization’s governmental needs. Our public affairs professionals focus on state and local policies as well as provide representation with government agencies.”
Website: https://www.crossroadspublicaffairs.com/
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management
Tim Brown – Managing Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management
156th Anniversary Of Light of the World Christian Church Next Month!
Church Website: https://www.lovelwcc.org/
Phone Guest:
Rev. JaNae Pitts-Murdowck, Sr. Pastor Of Light of The World Christian Church