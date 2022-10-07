PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday October 7th 2022

Congressman Andre Carson, The Current Democratic U.S. 7th Congressional District Representative Is Running For Re-Election.

He Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Answer Your Questions And Ask For Your Vote!

Congressman’s Website: https://carson.house.gov/7th-district

Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management Joined Us Live

About Crossroads: “Crossroads Public Affairs, LLC a is public affairs group that provides a host of services to address your company, agency, or organization’s governmental needs. Our public affairs professionals focus on state and local policies as well as provide representation with government agencies.”

Website: https://www.crossroadspublicaffairs.com/

Phone Guests:

Marshawn Wolley – Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management

Tim Brown – Managing Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs Collaborative Management

156th Anniversary Of Light of the World Christian Church Next Month!

Church Website: https://www.lovelwcc.org/

Phone Guest:

Rev. JaNae Pitts-Murdowck, Sr. Pastor Of Light of The World Christian Church