Community Connection Monday February 6th 2023

Central Indiana Dialogue On Public Safety Breakfast – After Memphis | This Tuesday, Feb. 7th at 10:00 AM | Jewel Center 3333 North Illinois St, Indianapolis. IN – Presented By The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis

“For The Purpose Of A Central Indiana Community Dialogue And Exchange On The Issues Surrounding Public Safety With A Response To Memphis Tenn

*IMPACTING THE GREATER INDIANAPOLIS”

About: “In These Challenging Moments, IMA is asking every Pastor, Faith Leader, Thought-Leader to address the issue of THE IMPORTANCE OF THE INEXTRICABLE SOCIAL CONTRACT THAT THE COMMUNITY MUST HAVE WITH PUBLIC SAFETY—(The History, The Sacrifice, The Blood, The Pain, And The Price Of That Relationship—With Emphasis On That Often Used Catchphrase

TO PROTECT AND SERVE. Leaving Marginalized Communities Asking, “Who Is Being Protected?” And, “Who Is Being Served?”COMMUNITY DIALOGUE -A PANEL DISCUSSION ”

Panelist:

Bishop David A. Hall Sr, D. Min.

General Board Member Church Of God In Christ, Memphis Tenn

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Carmel, In. Mayor Jim Brainard

U. S. Attorney S.D. Ind-Zachary Meyers

Marion Co. Prosecutor Ryan Mears

Marion Co. Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal

Indpls Metro Police Chief Randal Taylor

Carmel, In. Police Chief Jim Barlow

Criminologist-Marshawn Wolley, MPA, MB

Moderators:

Tina Cosby – Radio One

Attorney Robert Turner, IMA Legal, Former Public Safety Director, Indianapolis

Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us Live Today At 2pm!

Website: https://www.childadvocates.net/

“At least one in seven children experiences child abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. It remains a staggering problem. And nearly five million children in our nation have a serious mental illness that impacts their daily life.

These are some of the children we serve, and today on AM 1310 The Light, you can hear our CEO Cindy Booth and our new Chief Engagement Officer, Ontay Johnson, talk about how we are serving children who face those issues with programs that can change their lives.

Listen “Live” today and you may find help for your children or other children you know. Or, learn how you can be a child advocate.”