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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on May 30, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Our featured SNLG Song is "Fill Us Once Again by Ricky Dillard & New G
  • We've got a bonus song tonight by Vincent Bohanan "For the Rest of My Life" a remake of Clay Evans' classic
  • We've got one more bonus song The Chicago Mass Choir's "Jesus Promised"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Here’s another song by Vincent Bohanan & The Victorious Army “For the Rest of My Life”

We’ve got 1 more from The Chicago Mass Choir “Jesus Promised”

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