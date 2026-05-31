Our featured SNLG Song is "Fill Us Once Again by Ricky Dillard & New G

We've got a bonus song tonight by Vincent Bohanan "For the Rest of My Life" a remake of Clay Evans' classic

We've got one more bonus song The Chicago Mass Choir's "Jesus Promised"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Here’s another song by Vincent Bohanan & The Victorious Army “For the Rest of My Life”

We’ve got 1 more from The Chicago Mass Choir “Jesus Promised”