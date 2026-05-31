Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
- Our featured SNLG Song is "Fill Us Once Again by Ricky Dillard & New G
- We've got a bonus song tonight by Vincent Bohanan "For the Rest of My Life" a remake of Clay Evans' classic
- We've got one more bonus song The Chicago Mass Choir's "Jesus Promised"
Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
Here’s another song by Vincent Bohanan & The Victorious Army “For the Rest of My Life”
We’ve got 1 more from The Chicago Mass Choir “Jesus Promised”
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