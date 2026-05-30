The highly anticipated documentary chronicles the extraordinary journey of the legendary nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire, e

The film follows the band’s groundbreaking rise, creative evolution, personal struggles, and lasting influence from the 1970s to today

Featured appearances by Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, HER, Flea and many more

HBO Original Documentary EARTH, WIND & FIRE

(TO BE CELESTIAL VS. THAT’S THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD)

Debuts June 7

The HBO Original documentary EARTH, WIND & FIRE (TO BE CELESTIAL VS. THAT’S THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD), produced and directed by acclaimed filmmaker and musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Summer of Soul), premieres Sunday, June 7 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max.

The highly anticipated documentary chronicles the extraordinary journey of the legendary nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire, exploring the group’s origins through the vision of late founder Maurice White. The film follows the band’s groundbreaking rise, creative evolution, personal struggles, and lasting influence from the 1970s to today, while also examining the spiritual and philosophical themes woven throughout their music.

Featuring rare archival footage, unseen performances, personal writings, and immersive visuals, the documentary offers viewers an intimate and vibrant look at one of music’s most influential groups. Through candid interviews with band members, family, collaborators, and notable admirers, Questlove paints a powerful portrait of Maurice White’s life, artistic mission, and enduring impact on generations of artists and fans worldwide.

The film highlights Earth, Wind & Fire’s innovative fusion of jazz, soul, R&B, Afro-funk, disco, and pop, while showcasing White’s passion for spirituality, metaphysics, and astrology—elements that became central to the band’s signature sound and theatrical live performances. The documentary also explores how the group continuously reinvented itself to remain culturally relevant across multiple decades.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE (TO BE CELESTIAL VS. THAT’S THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD) serves as both a celebration of Maurice White’s visionary artistry and a tribute to the timeless legacy and cultural impact of Earth, Wind & Fire’s music.

Featured participants include band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, alongside musicians, managers, authors, former band members, and family members. Additional appearances include President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, H.E.R., and Flea, all reflecting on the band’s profound influence on music and culture.

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Here’s one of the featured songs by EWF which sometimes airs on Praise “That’s the Way of the World”