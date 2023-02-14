CLOSE
Community Connection Tuesday February 14th 2023
1st Hour Open Lines
2nd Hour – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Of Investigations Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
Topics Discussed:
- Drejon Reed Settlement
- – Recruitment
- – Technology
- – IMPD Specialty Unit
- – Critical Incident Response Team Investigations
- – And More
IMPD: https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR3v3HyMH-rgBI8nFVX7y-f3nxtomv4GPr3QFzun8m-BrfGZ2uv70PUL66s