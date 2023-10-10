Tuesday is World Mental Health Day

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — In honor of World Mental Health Day, leaders and organizations around the state are encouraging Hoosiers to get the care they need.

According to the World Health Organization, this day offers an opportunity to “improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.”

It's #WorldMentalHealthDay No matter who you are, you have the right to the highest attainable standard of #MentalHealth This means you have the right to the treatment & resources that allow you to cope, connect & thrive in the world. Find out more about your rights… pic.twitter.com/31Nqq3ljTY — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 9, 2023

In honor of the occasion, the Indiana National Guard Tweeted, “We want to remind everyone that if you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline…or the Military Crisis Line.”

In honor of World #MentalHealth day, we want to remind everyone that if you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by dialing 988 or the Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, then press 1, or access online chat by texting 838255. pic.twitter.com/krEjhQDjOt — Indiana National Guard (@NationalGuardIN) October 10, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts offered the simple message, “You are not alone.”

In honor of World Mental Health Day, we wanted to say you are not alone. Visit https://t.co/ZNN8y65HTN for mental health resources and to learn more about #KickingTheStigma. pic.twitter.com/KMQKbEzjYZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 10, 2023

Data shows that more Americans are dealing with mental health concerns than ever before, and there are a variety of reasons for this.

For example, social media and the pressures many face to have an online presence often have negative impacts, especially on young people.

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America says about 19% of U.S. adults have anxiety disorders, as compared to nearly 32% of kids between the ages of 13 and 18.

Anxiety and depression, two of the most common mental health concerns, can be incredibly isolating. In order to address these and other conditions, open communication and treatment are essential.

In some cases, medication can also alleviate the burdens.

Common misconceptions are that mental health medications offer an “easy” solution or will change a person’s personality. But, licensed professionals say this is not true.

In fact, many encourage you to still attend therapy or counseling regardless, as medication will not “cure” or eradicate anxiety or depression.

And, medications primarily target parts of the brain that are activated by their related conditions, meaning your personality will not be affected.

Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay Mental health is important at every stage of life. It includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. If you or someone you know needs support with #MentalHealth you're not alone and help is available: https://t.co/jTAO1Q7SjI pic.twitter.com/FieUERFhYR — SAMHSA (@samhsagov) October 10, 2023

You can find licensed mental health professionals around the state here.

If you or someone you know needs more immediate help, consider reaching out to one of these resources:

988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline Phone: 9-8-8 Click here to chat with a representative online.

Military Crisis Line Phone: 800-273-8255, ext. 1

Be Well Crisis Helpline Phone: 2-1-1 Click here to learn more.

The Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 Phone: 800-985-5990 Click here to learn more.

There are also many online platforms that can virtually connect you with a mental health professional, including BetterHelp, Talkspace, and hers Mental Health.

