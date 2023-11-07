Listen Live
Elkhart SWAT Officer Wounded In Early Morning Shooting

Published on November 7, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ELKHART, Ind. — A SWAT officer was shot this morning in as police were trying to serve a warrant at a home in Elkhart overnight.

The incident began in the late hours Monday night when police went to a home along Franklin Street in the St. Joseph County city. As officers approached the home, they said someone inside started shooting at them.

One of the SWAT officers involved was wounded.

Police say the officers were treated and then released. After about three hours, police were able to detain someone who was inside the home, but did not say who that person was.

The post Elkhart SWAT Officer Wounded In Early Morning Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

