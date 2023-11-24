PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested and charged with arson after he set fire to a building and then watched it burn from a nearby gas station. Police say this is not the first time he’s done this.

On Tuesday morning, Marquis Williams was arrested following witness accounts of his involvement in starting a fire within a building at the Rosedale Hills apartment complex. This marks the third time he’s been arrested for arson in four months.

Marquis Williams is also charged with setting fire to a pile of wood in front of a gas station in July. Just a month later, he was arrested for igniting a liquor store. Recent court documents state that he was observed: “watching it from across the street, just as he did during this current incident.

The post Indy Police Arrest Serial Arsonist appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Police Arrest Serial Arsonist was originally published on wibc.com