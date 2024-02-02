PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun filed the paperwork to run for Indiana Governor Friday afternoon.

“I view the opportunity as governor to get in on the issues that might be important to all Hoosiers like the high cost of our healthcare,” said Braun. He believes one of those issues is the cost of healthcare in Indiana.

Bruan is one of six republicans who are running for the nomination.

“Number one, I love competition,” claimed Braun. “You shouldn’t be in this business. You shouldn’t want to have your own business in the real world, like I had for 37 years, if you’re not going to embrace things like competition and transparency.”

Bruan believes his work in politics, and as a local business owner, will help him work on issues that all Hoosiers care about.

The post Indiana Senator Mike Braun Files to Run for Governor appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

