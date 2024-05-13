Listen Live
Local

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple of teenagers were involved in a SWAT standoff on the east side of Indianapolis.

It was late Sunday night, around 9:00 p.m. when police were sent to an area where shots were said to have been fired along Drexel Avenue not far from 34th and Sherman. When they got there they found a person with a weapon.

They detained that person but then found out more shots were being fired at a home nearby. There were three suspects inside police called in SWAT officers “due to the potential violence that had been involved,” they say.

SWAT was able to get everyone out of the home. There was one person inside who was wounded who was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

Police did not elaborate on how the teenagers were involved in the whole incident.

The post Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Local

The Month Of May Is Here! IMS Preparing For Bigger Crowd Than Last Year

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close