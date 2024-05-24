As a multi-hyphenate entertainer, activist and certified truth teller, Amanda Seales definitely keeps it 100 on just about everything! Her outspokenness has made her tons of fans (and a few haters too, but hey, it comes with the territory). With the craziness that’s going on in the world, you can always count on Amanda to give it to us straight.
This talented sista blessed the K975 studios with her presence before hitting the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club for the latest stop in her “Unlikable” Comedy Tour. She chats with RoyalTea about her career and how she manages to protect her peace in the midst of the negative vibes the world offers. Trust us, this is a must-watch!
And, of course, to cop your tickets to check her out at Goodnights, click here.
Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health was originally published on hiphopnc.com
