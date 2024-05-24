Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health

| 05.24.24
Dismiss

As a multi-hyphenate entertainer, activist and certified truth teller, Amanda Seales definitely keeps it 100 on just about everything! Her outspokenness has made her tons of fans (and a few haters too, but hey, it comes with the territory). With the craziness that’s going on in the world, you can always count on Amanda to give it to us straight.

This talented sista blessed the K975 studios with her presence before hitting the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club for the latest stop in her “Unlikable” Comedy Tour. She chats with RoyalTea about her career and how she manages to protect her peace in the midst of the negative vibes the world offers. Trust us, this is a must-watch!

And, of course, to cop your tickets to check her out at Goodnights, click here. 

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close