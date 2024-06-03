Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since Kyle Rittenhouse became MAGA America’s new sweetheart for—*checks notes*—killing people and getting away with it, he has really been leaning into his mascot role as a mindless mouthpiece for wilfully dense and obtuse conservatives whose idea of “owning a lib” is shouting intentionally offensive nonsense then childishly saying, “Ha Ha, you’re triggered” in response to everyone who points out what idiots they are.

Rittenhouse has told Native Americans that they should “leave” the land that was stolen from them if they don’t like America, he has compared his self-imposed struggle to that of Jesus Christ, he has aligned himself with racists, including a myriad of white grievance peddlers with popular podcasts, and he has declared the media his enemy despite his many media appearances. He’s your favorite right-wing dude-bro’s favorite right-wing dude-bro.

This brings us to Rittenhouse’s recent post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he gives a brief, straight-to-the-point synopsis of his feelings toward the current president of the United States—a synopsis that perfectly encapsulates the 21-year-old’s capacity for critical and intellectual thought.

“Joe Biden is gay,” Rittenhouse posted Saturday without bothering to elaborate on why he was suddenly making off-the-cuff statements about an 81-year-old’s sexuality.

It’s an odd thing to post for someone who one would presume is tired of being portrayed as an ignorant and uneducated simpleton who is as bigoted as his fanbase. Using “gay” as an insult is not just infantile, it’s a played-out form of homophobia that isn’t even trendy anymore. It’s like still feeling the need to say “no homo” in 2024. (Also, calling Biden “gay” is pretty rich coming from someone who, not too long ago, was crying to anyone who would listen about how the president won’t return his calls.)

It’s a pretty lame and dated way to get a rise out of people, and it only resulted in him being reminded that he’s a killer and his intelligence being appropriately mocked.

It’s unclear what prompted Rittenhouse’s infantile post, but a couple of days prior he was joining the chorus line of Caucasians who don’t really know anything about how the law works but are still 100% certain “Donald Trump should NOT of [sic] been found guilty” of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star he had cringy, vomit-inducing sexual relations with.

Rittenhouse posted that Trump had experienced a “miscarriage of justice,” just like every other MAGA supporter did after dusting off their legal degrees from the University of Law & Order ACVU (Aggrieved Caucasian Victims Unit). Again, what kind of response was he expecting here? There’s just no way Rittenhouse weighing in on Trump wasn’t going to get the same kind of reception that Bill Cosby would get for wearing a “Free R. Kelly” t-shirt.

