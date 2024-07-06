Grammy® Award-winning platinum recording artist Tamela Mann Readies her upcoming studio album Live Breathe Fight Set for release Friday, August 16

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

New single, “Working for Me,” is now streaming and hits gospel radio, June 24 (DALLAS) This time it’s personal. Prepping her new studio project slated for Friday, August 16, Grammy® Award-Winning Platinum Recording Artist Tamela Mann will release Live Breathe Fight, a collection of many of the most compelling and deeply vulnerable songs of her decorated career. The debut single “Working for Me” takes over gospel radio Monday, June 24. The personal anthem is the first of ten tracks on the forthcoming studio album release from Tillymann Music. The single is now streaming on all platforms, and the lyric video is now playing on MannTV.

Live Breathe Fight’s upbeat track list includes songs penned by Tamela Mann, Phillip Bryant and Jevon Hill and is produced by Tamela, Hill, and David Mann.

One new song on Live Breathe Fight titled ‘Power’ speaks to this new-found freedom in her life. “It talks about the power of JESUS and how He can strengthen us through every situation that we’re dealing with,” says Tamela. Another song titled ‘The Altar’ talks about how God invites us to take everything to Him. “You don’t have to carry the weight; take it to the altar and leave it there,” says Tamela, who found this a therapeutic songwriting route on her new album.

The new single, ‘Working for Me,’ by Tamela Mann is now streaming on all platforms, and the lyric video is now live on MannTV.