Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana

Published on July 6, 2024

Close-up of crispy fried chicken drumsticks on a white plate garnished with parsley and lemon wedges

STATEWIDE — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day Saturday, you may want to order the food from a local restaurant.

Continue reading for some of the most popular restaurants serving fried chicken in the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis:

  • The Eagle – 310 Massachusetts Avenue
  • Mississippi Belle – 2170 East 54th Street
  • His Place Eatery – 6916 East 30th Street
  • Hollyhock Hill – 8110 North College Avenue

Northern Indiana:

  • Korean Fried Chicken Fort Wayne – 930 Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne
  • Country Squire Carry Out – 502 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo
  • Trish’s Red Bird Cafe – 696 Walnut Street, Dayton

Southern Indiana:

  • St. Leon Tavern – 28920 State Route 1, West Harrison
  • Wagner’s Village Inn – 22171 Main Street, Oldenburg
  • Pioneer Restaurant & Lounge – 412 Court Street, Brookville
Fresh Sweet Crispy Korean Fried Chicken

