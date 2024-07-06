PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day Saturday, you may want to order the food from a local restaurant.

Continue reading for some of the most popular restaurants serving fried chicken in the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis:

The Eagle – 310 Massachusetts Avenue

Mississippi Belle – 2170 East 54th Street

His Place Eatery – 6916 East 30th Street

Hollyhock Hill – 8110 North College Avenue

Northern Indiana:

Korean Fried Chicken Fort Wayne – 930 Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne

Country Squire Carry Out – 502 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo

Trish’s Red Bird Cafe – 696 Walnut Street, Dayton

Southern Indiana:

St. Leon Tavern – 28920 State Route 1, West Harrison

Wagner’s Village Inn – 22171 Main Street, Oldenburg

Pioneer Restaurant & Lounge – 412 Court Street, Brookville

The post Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com