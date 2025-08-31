NWS: Cold Front and Possible Rain Chances
STATEWIDE — “We’re looking at very pleasant weather at the start of the work week.” That’s the message from Casey Crosbie, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
“On Monday, temperatures will be a little warmer than Sunday afternoon, probably around low 80s,” Crosbie says. “It’ll be dry, not a lot of humidity, and mostly sunny skies.”
He says the state will go through a cold front and higher rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall even lower than how they were over the weekend by this coming Friday.
“We may have highs in the low 70s by Friday,” Crosbie says.
NWS: Cold Front and Possible Rain Chances was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center