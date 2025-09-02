Listen Live
Local

MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 BET Experience - A Celebration Of Gospel
Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Los Angeles, CA — Platinum Soul Singer MAJOR. is having a banner year.  Multiple awards, music nominations, and his first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single. He has given us music to live by and has now dropped a surprise project of spoken word and music, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

“The HOPE DEALER Sessions” is a motivational mixtape of spoken word and music that MAJOR. created to inspire the world to WIN again!  The HOPE DEALER Sessions include five powerful, life-lifting spoken word tracks.  MAJOR. offers deep motivational illumination, soul-inspiring pep talks, and tranquil moments of meditation.  Complementing the spoken word are companion music tracks, including “I Prayed For You” Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner, “For The Win” ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir, “Selah (Be Still),” and “Record Back (Playing Again).” 

The executive producer for the project is Josiah Bell (Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Soho House).  The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on AppleMusic, Spotify,  YouTube, and all digital music outlets. 

After you listen to The HOPE DEALER Sessions, you can watch MAJOR. performing his #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart-topping anthem “I Prayed For You” on the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.  The Stellar Awards, taped live in Nashville, TN, will premiere on Saturday, August 30 at 8PM and 10:30PM EST on Stellar TV.  The show is hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans and will also air on Sunday, August 31 at 8/7c PM on BET.  More air dates and markets can be found at https://thestellarawards.com/.

Without a doubt, the world needs true rest and to reset in Heart, Soul, and Mind.  Take a moment to breathe, be still, and refocus with The HOPE DEALER Sessions.  Because HOPE ain’t ever cancelled!

MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close