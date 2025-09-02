Listen Live
Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected

Published on September 2, 2025

Hoosiers, get ready to shiver. Are you prepared for the deep freeze? The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Indiana is in for a cold and dry winter in 2025-2026. That means plenty of frosty mornings, long stretches of chilly air and lower-than-normal temperatures but not a lot of big snowstorms, especially the kind of heavy snowstorms that will hit other parts of the country.

The Almanac, first published in 1792, calls itself the nation’s longest-running periodical. Every year, it releases a state-by-state winter outlook using a mix of solar science, climatology, and meteorology. Love it or not, many Midwesterners still rely on its forecasts as a seasonal tradition.

This year, much of the country will see mild and dry conditions. That includes states like California, Hawaii, Alaska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Even parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and New Jersey fall into that category. Other states, such as Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado, are expected to see a mild but wet season. Florida stands out as the only state expected to experience a cold and wet winter.

But the Midwest tells a different story. Most of Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky are pegged for a winter that’s cold and dry. Meanwhile, Ohio and West Virginia should brace for snowier conditions.

For Indiana residents, the forecast means bundling up and keeping the heat running. Snow shovels may not get as much use, but don’t expect an easy winter either. The chill is coming.

