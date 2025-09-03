Listen Live
ParkIndy Shines a Spotlight on Staff

Published on September 3, 2025

ParkIndy
Source: ParkIndy / ParkIndy

INDIANAPOLIS—ParkIndy has launched a new campaign aimed at highlighting the people behind the city’s parking meters and enforcement.

The initiative, titled “We Are ParkIndy,” seeks to shift public perception by sharing the personal stories of its staff.

The campaign will feature parking enforcement officers, meter mechanics, and ambassadors, emphasizing their roles as parents, veterans, artists, and community members. By showcasing the human side of the job, ParkIndy hopes to underscore the vital role these individuals play in keeping Indianapolis moving.

According to ParkIndy Director Adam Isen, the goal is to show that staff members are more than just rule enforcers. “Our staff aren’t just enforcing the rules; they’re helping Indianapolis work,” Isen said. “‘We are ParkIndy’ reminds the community that behind enforcing compliance is a person who cares deeply about this city.”

Officials say effective parking management promotes safety and accessibility. Proper enforcement helps local businesses by ensuring customer turnover, allows emergency vehicles to access curbs, and keeps sidewalks and bike lanes clear for pedestrians.

The campaign will feature weekly staff profiles on the ParkIndy blog and social media. It will also include window banners at the Merchants Garage and stickers on pay boxes throughout the city. The public is invited to thank frontline workers and share their stories.

For more information on the campaign, visit parkindy.info/we-are-parkindy and follow ParkIndy on social media.

