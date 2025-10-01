Listen Live
Local

AES Open House invites customers to learn more about energy costs

AES Indiana customers are still weighing in on the utility company's request for a rate increase. It's something we've been covering for several months.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AES Outage
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana customers are still weighing in on the utility company’s request for a rate increase. It’s something we’ve been covering for several months.

Tuesday night, at Community Alliance of the Far East Side, or C.A.F.E., AES had an open house allowing customers to get information and give feedback.

WRTV was there to hear from customers and to see how this proposed rate increase will impact them.

“With the seniors, we’re on fixed income. You’ve got to choose between staying cool, staying warm, or feeding yourself, and it’s rough on seniors,” AES customer Collette Ezell said.

There are many stories like Ezell’s, who is already seeing how the AES proposed rate increase will impact her.

“My budget billing was 92, the meter electricity services were 180. And I’m like, ‘Jesus, why?’ That’s why I’m out here to find out,” Ezell said.

“The cost of living is increasing, and we’re no stranger to that at AES Indiana,” Mallory Duncan, Communications Director for AES Indiana, said.

Customers were able to go to each booth to learn more about what went into the rate increase request. The table about “Vegetation Management” received many visits from customers, considering it’s one of the key factors in the rate increase.

“We know that 30% of our storm outages come from trees, whether it’s a branch falling or a tree falling on a line. So, vegetation management and keeping that cycle is going to be really important for us,” Duncan said.

Duncan said tree-trimming costs have gone up by 185% since 2022. Managing vegetation could help out with outages during storms, because there would be fewer branches falling.

Read more from WRTV here

AES Open House invites customers to learn more about energy costs  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close