Listen Live
Lifestyle

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback

Everyone has setbacks, everyone you might be dealing with the devastating deeds of life, you know, discouragement, disappointment, downsizing, diagnosis, disease, divorce, disaster, or the death of a loved one.  But a setback is not the end of the road. It’s a bend in the road. Don’t let a temporary delay become a permanent defeat. Use your setbacks to fuel you and push you forward. Take the lessons, apply them, and get back up stronger and bigger and better than before. The comeback is waiting for you, but you’ve got to decide to rise up and grab it and make it happen. You can do this, you just have to have faith and act on that faith once you decide and move on it, that is when things change.  Pray and act and watch what happens.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close