Gov. Braun Launches Effort to Make Indiana a Drone Powerhouse

Gov. Mike Braun has signed an executive order creating the Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force, a statewide effort to position Indiana as a national leader in drone research, manufacturing, and security technology.

The task force will unite state agencies, universities, and private companies to support federal goals for advancing U.S. leadership in drone innovation and airspace protection.

“Indiana has always stepped up to use our skills and labor to support America’s defense,” Braun said in announcing the order. “Indiana’s advanced manufacturing capacity and our concentration of defense and research assets make us uniquely suited to lead in America’s pursuit of drone dominance, and this new Task Force will position Indiana as a national asset and drive innovation in this important sector.”

The initiative was developed with U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican who serves on the Senate Commerce Committee and has long worked on drone policy. “Drones are increasingly critical to our economy and national security, and as a leading manufacturing state, Indiana is positioned to help unleash American drone dominance,” Young said.

He added that his office “has worked hand in hand with Governor Braun’s team on developing this executive order” and looks forward to continuing collaboration to “empower the U.S. drone industry.”

According to Braun’s office, the task force will leverage Indiana’s manufacturing strength, defense installations such as NSWC Crane, and specialized airspace over Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. It will also draw on university research and training programs to expand innovation and workforce development.

Key goals include creating an aerial test corridor connecting major research sites, expanding drone use for public safety, strengthening the state’s drone supply chain, and supporting education initiatives.

The task force must submit its strategic plan and recommendations to the governor by July 31, 2026. The North American drone market is projected to reach $59 billion by 2030.

