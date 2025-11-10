BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Six people are recovering in the hospital after a car crash Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 600 block of East Smithville Road just after 3 p.m. Deputies said a white Toyota Prius crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox.

All four people in the Prius and both people from the Equinox were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The Major Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were multiple incidents reported across the state on Monday after the state saw its first snowfall.

Around Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said there was a crash on I-70 eastbound involving three vehicles with reported injuries. Multiple lanes were shut down.

Other crashes happened on I-70 westbound, I-465 southbound, and I-465 northbound, causing there to be lane closures.

6 Hospitalized in Bloomington Car Crash was originally published on wibc.com