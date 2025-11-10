Listen Live
Close
Local

6 Hospitalized in Bloomington Car Crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a car drove left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, injuring six people.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Six people are recovering in the hospital after a car crash Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 600 block of East Smithville Road just after 3 p.m. Deputies said a white Toyota Prius crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox.

All four people in the Prius and both people from the Equinox were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The Major Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were multiple incidents reported across the state on Monday after the state saw its first snowfall.

Around Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said there was a crash on I-70 eastbound involving three vehicles with reported injuries. Multiple lanes were shut down.

Other crashes happened on I-70 westbound, I-465 southbound, and I-465 northbound, causing there to be lane closures.

6 Hospitalized in Bloomington Car Crash was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Entertainment

Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power

News

DHS Uses Black Teen’s Video To Falsely Depict Black Youths As ICE Agent Hunters

Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close