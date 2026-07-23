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How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is the official radio home of the Brickyard 400, delivering live coverage, expert commentary, and real-time updates from green flag to checkered flag.

Published on July 23, 2026

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How to Listen to the Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway is here, and if you can’t make it to the track, you don’t have to miss a lap. 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is the official radio home of the Brickyard 400, delivering live coverage, expert commentary, and real-time updates from green flag to checkered flag. From the roar of the engines to the strategy in the pits to the final dash to the finish, we’ve got you covered every step of the way.

Here’s how to tune in:

Race Details

This year’s Brickyard 400 goes green on Sunday, July 26, at 2:00 p.m. ET, with driver introductions starting at 1:30 p.m. The race runs 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval, with stage breaks at laps 50 and 100. Nationally, the race also airs on TNT Sports and HBO Max, but for Indianapolis-area fans, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is the place to catch every lap.

Storylines to Watch

  • A $1 million showdown. This year’s race doubles as the finale of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, a 32-driver single-elimination bracket. The field has been whittled down to a head-to-head battle between Ryan Blaney and Todd Gilliland, with the winner walking away with a $1 million bonus.
  • Can Bubba Wallace go back-to-back? Wallace stunned the field a year ago, surviving two overtime restarts and a fuel-mileage battle with Kyle Larson to snap a 100-race winless streak and capture last year’s Brickyard 400. He’ll look to defend his crown on the same track that turned his season around.
  • The pole to beat. Chase Briscoe set last year’s pole speed at 183.165 mph. Watch for who takes the top qualifying spot heading into Sunday’s race.

Whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or just here for the excitement of one of racing’s most iconic events, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is your go-to source for all things Brickyard 400. Don’t miss it — tune in and experience the thrill live.

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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