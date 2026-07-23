Listen Live
Close
Local

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

On Wednesday, the State of Indiana certified former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard for the November ballot.

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
Greg Ballard
Source: Campaign of Greg Ballard for Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the State of Indiana certified former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard for the November ballot.

Ballard is running as an independent under the Lincoln Party banner.

“It’s good to officially be on the ballot,” Ballard said Wednesday. “It took a lot of hard work from people across Indiana to reach this historic moment. We are pleasantly surprised at how quickly the certification happened, and I want to thank the Indiana Election Division staff for their time and effort in counting all our signatures. It is truly special to be part of this movement. See you on the trail.”

The State certified over 40,000 signatures to enable Ballard to be on the ballot in the Indiana Secretary of State race. He will face Republican Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh in November, along with Libertarian Lauri Shillings.

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

End of Haitian TPS Status Could Cost Indiana 2,000 Health Workers

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Stellar Awards
all news  |  Rita Green

41st Stellar Awards Are Bringing The Heat

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
all news  |  Rita Green

Kierra Sheard’s BMI

Vegetables on Sale, India
all news  |  Rita Green

Cyclospora Outbreak End Times

4:28
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Cathy Hughes Reflects on Receiving Washington, D.C.'s Highest Honor

Crime  |  Joe Jurado

Man Who Recruited Women For Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Home

Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

d4vd Murder Case: Preliminary Hearing Begins For Singer Accused Of Killing 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close