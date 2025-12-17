Lakeith Stanfield to Lead Rodman Biopic ’48 Hours in Vegas’

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

The Oscar-nominated actor, Lakeith Stanfield, has been tapped to lead Lionsgate’s upcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas, portraying NBA icon Dennis Rodman during one of the most infamous chapters of his career. Stanfield steps into the role previously held by Jonathan Majors. The casting shift comes after Majors was dropped from multiple high-profile projects following his December 2023 legal conviction involving a domestic dispute.

The film focuses on a specific, surreal moment in sports history: Rodman’s mid-series hiatus during the 1998 NBA Finals. While the Chicago Bulls were in the heat of a high-stakes battle for their second “three-peat” championship, Rodman took a legendary, whirlwind 48-hour detour to Las Vegas.

According to Lionsgate, the movie is “inspired by the untold story” of those two chaotic days. It promises to give audiences a front-row seat to Rodman’s “madcap adventures,” blending the high pressure of professional basketball with the unpredictable energy of 90s-era Vegas.

