Source: Ksenia Valyavina / Getty

CARMEL, Ind. — Downtown Carmel was transformed into a winter wonderland as the annual Ice Sculpture Festival drew crowds from across Central Indiana on Friday.

Visitors bundled up to stroll through the Arts and Design District, where dozens of hand-carved ice sculptures lined the streets. From animals and winter scenes to pop culture favorites, each sculpture showcased the creativity and precision of professional ice carvers working against the clock and the cold. Families, couples, and friends stopped to snap photos, admire the craftsmanship, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Many Indiana businesses also joined in, offering warm drinks, special menus, and extended hours to welcome the influx of visitors.

Event organizers say the festival is about more than just ice, it’s about bringing the community together during the winter months and supporting shops and restaurants. Despite chilly temperatures, spirits were high as live carving demonstrations captivated onlookers and children watched blocks of ice slowly turn into detailed works of art.

The Ice Sculpture Festival has become a seasonal tradition in Carmel, offering a unique blend of art, entertainment, and small-town charm, proving that even the coldest days can bring people together.

Carmel’s Ice Sculpture Festival at Arts & Design District was originally published on wibc.com