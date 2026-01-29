ICE operations have become dangerous and politically driven, with multiple shootings of uninvolved citizens.

Carson urges bipartisan pressure to restrict ICE funding until proper accountability measures are implemented.

Elected officials must lead with courage, not fear, to restore trust between communities and law enforcement.

Source: Tina Cosby Andre Carson / Tina Cosby Andre Carson

Tina Cosby Talks ICE Accountability with Rep. Andre Carson

During a recent episode of Community Connection on Praise Indy, host Tina Cosby welcomed Indiana’s 7th District U.S. Representative André Carson for an exclusive and timely conversation.

The discussion came amid one of the largest winter storms to hit the Midwest in over a decade, along with growing political tension in Washington surrounding immigration enforcement and the possibility of a government shutdown.



Cosby opened the show by acknowledging the widespread storm that impacted much of the country, stretching nearly 2,000 miles from the Southwest to the Northeast and claiming at least 14 lives. While Indiana was spared the worst casualties, the storm highlighted how quickly communities can be affected by national crises.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



From there, the focus shifted to Capitol Hill, where Congressman Carson addressed serious concerns surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and recent violent incidents involving agents.



Carson Speaks Out Against ICE Operations



Representative Carson explained why he recently voted against funding for the Department of Homeland Security, citing what he described as increasing lawlessness within ICE operations.

According to Carson, multiple incidents have occurred in which ICE agents fatally shot U.S. citizens who were not involved in criminal activity.

“These are not the individuals ICE claims they’re targeting,” Carson shared. “This is proof that the agency has gone rogue.”

He pointed to reductions in training standards and oversight, saying those changes have created dangerous outcomes. Carson also called for the immediate suspension of ICE operations in urban areas until proper accountability measures are restored.



Rising Violence and Lack of Oversight



During the interview, Carson noted that since former President Donald Trump took office, there have been dozens of shootings involving immigration agents, resulting in multiple deaths — including several U.S. citizens.



He expressed concern that ICE has shifted from a law enforcement agency to what he described as a politically driven force operating with minimal restraint.

“This is the kind of activity you see in countries run by dictators,” Carson said. “Not in a democracy.”

Can Democrats Push for Change?

Cosby asked what actions Democrats can realistically take given their minority status in Congress. Carson emphasized the importance of bipartisan pressure, urging Republicans to join efforts to restrict funding until accountability reforms are implemented.



While some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern, Carson acknowledged many remain hesitant to publicly oppose Trump’s agenda out of fear of political retaliation.

“Constituents are watching,” he said. “These are taxpayer dollars funding an agency that has lost control.”



A Call for Courage in Leadership



The conversation closed with a powerful reminder about the responsibility of elected officials. Both Cosby and Carson stressed that public office belongs to the people — not political figures or party leaders.



“These positions aren’t personal property,” Cosby stated. “They’re entrusted by the citizens.”

Carson echoed the sentiment, encouraging lawmakers to lead with courage rather than fear.





The issues discussed extend far beyond Washington. They affect families, neighborhoods, and the fundamental trust between communities and law enforcement agencies.

As winter storms test infrastructure and political battles test democracy, voices like Congressman Carson’s highlight the importance of transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.



Stay tuned to Praise Indy for more conversations that connect national issues to our local community.

RELATED: Community Connection With Tina Cosby December 17th, 2025