Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Aldis Hodge Celebrates 'Cross' Season 2 With Star-Studded Soirée

Brotherhood, Brilliance & Beautiful Bliss: Aldis Hodge Celebrates ‘Cross’ Season 2 Premiere With Wale, Leon Thomas & More At Chic Dinner Soirée In La La Land

'Cross' star Aldis Hodge celebrates Season 2 premiere with Wale, Leon Thomas, Lil Rel Howery, and more

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal

Black brilliance filled the room at Prime Video’s star-studded Cross Season 2 dinner soirée which brought together tastemakers, moment makers, and hitmakers for a celebration of brotherhood at Black-owned hotspot Linden in La La Land.

Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal

Bustling with immaculate vibes, the posh affair honored the work of Cross star Aldis Hodge and the show’s talented cast who enjoyed delicious eats, themed cocktails, and community with Wale, Leon Thomas, Lil Rel Howery, Sevyn Streeter, Gail Bean, and more.

Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal

Other notable attendees included Sistas star Crystal Renee Hayslett, All American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya, media maven Gia Peppers, multidisciplinary artist Hebru Brantley, Lip Bar Founder Melissa R. Butler, lifestyle specialist Candice Grace, wellness virtuoso Karleen Roy, and Linden restauranteurs Sterling “Steelo” Brim.

Cross Season 2 premiere dinner asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 premiere dinner asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal

Check out more selects below:

Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 premiere dinner asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal
Cross Season 2 asset
Source: Roberto Hannibal

With Season 2, Cross ventures into a bold new chapter as billionaire business giant Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat which links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy.

Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a joint mission to protect Durand while searching for the killer who leaves behind gruesome clues.

Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection–yep, we’re already stressed!

Check out the trailer below:

Joining Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, and Alona Tal in Season 2 are returning stars Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill along with newcomers Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

Cross Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video!

The post Brotherhood, Brilliance & Beautiful Bliss: Aldis Hodge Celebrates ‘Cross’ Season 2 Premiere With Wale, Leon Thomas & More At Chic Dinner Soirée In La La Land appeared first on Bossip.

Brotherhood, Brilliance & Beautiful Bliss: Aldis Hodge Celebrates ‘Cross’ Season 2 Premiere With Wale, Leon Thomas & More At Chic Dinner Soirée In La La Land was originally published on bossip.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

BHM 2026
7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Dear Future Wifey, The Urban One Podcast Network
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Laterras R. Whitfield: A Student of Love on Marriage and Healing

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Fueling My Faith and Why I Refuse to Run on Empty | Faith Walk

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close