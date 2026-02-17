Listen Live
Fundraiser Organized for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Central Indiana Police Foundation Starts Fundraiser for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Published on February 17, 2026

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Source: Central Indiana Police Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS–The Central Indiana Police Foundation says they will host the family-approved fund to support the family of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

Elliott was responding to a domestic situation. That’s when investigators believe he was shot and killed by Kenneth Johnson. Johnson was later taken into custody.

Donations may be made here.

The Foundation says they will also be happy to pass along notes or cards for the family and get those to them.

Or you can mail a check to:

Central IN Police Foundation
1525 Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Check should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’

Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund

