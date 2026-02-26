“Hope Dealers” Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz' “10X My Blessings” Ignites Believers

Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz turn survival into strategy with their latest faith declaration, “10X My Blessings.”

Fresh off the momentum of his chart-topping testimony “It’s Not Over,” the five-time Stellar Award nominee refuses to play small with what God placed in his hands.

Anchored in the bold confession, “I’m not asking for more… I’m multiplying what I already have,” “10X My Blessings” reveals Dewand’s mission to serve as an energy source for believers.

In fact, many listeners feel tired of shrinking back.

As a result, the single arrives as a high-voltage soundtrack for anyone ready to turn faith into forward motion.

Instead of chasing the next miracle, Dewand urges listeners to steward their current grace and trust that God’s math multiplies.

To bring that vision to life, Dewand and The Trap Starz assemble a cross-genre dream team of “Hope Dealers.”

Furthermore, gospel powerhouse Isaac Carree, country hitmaker Blanco Brown, Grammy-winning super producer Jazze Pha, and hitmaker Gaz Money fuse gospel, hip-hop, and country.

The result is a gritty, grateful anthem.

Ultimately, their collaboration through Blacksmoke Music Worldwide reflects Dewand’s belief that God will not stay boxed into one sound, style, or culture.

“10X My Blessings” rises above a feel-good hook and stands as a faith statement for ambitious believers.

Likewise, Jevon’s journey—from trauma and hardship to Billboard success with “Without You” and multiple Stellar nods—shows how surrendered hustle can multiply blessings.

With thumping production and stadium-ready hooks, the record plays like a spiritual pep rally.

Additionally, its lyrics push listeners to think bigger and move bolder.

For those who refuse to coast on yesterday’s wins, Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz deliver a fresh anthem for this season.

In other words, the message stays simple: stop waiting and start multiplying.

“10X My Blessings” becomes the declaration in your headphones and fuel for your grind.

Ultimately, it reminds you that every blessing in your hands already carries increase.

We’re not waiting. Instead, we’re multiplying.



“Hope Dealers” Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz' “10X My Blessings” Ignites Believers was originally published on getuperica.com