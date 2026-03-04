Listen Live
Close
Local

IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

An 18-year-old Indiana University student was arrested after police got a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ryland Reaves
Ryland Reaves (Source: Monroe County Jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University student has been arrested and charged with child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ryland Reaves at his dorm in Bloomington last week after getting a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Reaves was found with multiple images of child sex abuse material in his direct messages on X. He admitted to possessing child pornography and sending images to at least one other person.

According to court documents, Reaves also told law police he had CSAM in a “hidden” photo album on his phone and on other apps, including Mega and Telegram.

Reaves has been charged with one count of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and two counts of possession of child sex abuse material, a Level 5 felony.

If convicted, Reaves faces up to 12 years in prison. He had an initial hearing in Monroe County on Tuesday.

IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

15 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu

Health  |  paige.boyd

Trump Cuts $600 Million In HIV, STD Prevention & Grants

News  |  Joe Jurado

Federal Judge Blocks California’s Mask Ban Targeting ICE Agents

Entertainment  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Bridges Culture And Politics

10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

10 Of Whitney Houston’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Nah: Grand Jury Refuses To Indict Democrats Speaking Out On Trump

Smiling businessman walking and talking on the phone
Work  |  Rita Green

Job Fair Brings Opportunities To Indy

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surg

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close