Judith Christie McAllister is a renowned American Pentecostal gospel artist, worship leader, and church music executive.

She is best known as the founder of Never Ending Worship and for serving as president of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) International Music Department from 2009 to 2021.

McAllister began her recording career with Send Judah First (2001), followed by Raise the Praise (2003). Her 2006 release In His Presence: Live!

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

About Dr. Judith F. Christie McAllister

Judith Christie McAllister (born September 29, 1963) is a renowned American Pentecostal gospel artist, worship leader, and church music executive. She is best known as the founder of Never Ending Worship and for serving as president of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) International Music Department from 2009 to 2021.

Born in Harlem, New York, to a Jamaican minister and a Barbadian mother, McAllister developed her musical gifts in church, learning piano from her mother who served as a church musician. She later attended Oral Roberts University.

McAllister began her recording career with Send Judah First (2001), followed by Raise the Praise (2003). Her 2006 release In His Presence: Live! became a breakthrough project, reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. She later released Sound the Trumpet in 2011. In addition to her music career, she has served as music director at West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles.

She resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Darin McAllister, and their children.

Here’s one her earlier songs when she went solo from West Angeles COGIC Church