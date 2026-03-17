Republicans Are Finally Tired Of Trump Lying About The 2020 Election

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Republican lawmakers, petrified by what the upcoming midterm elections will look like for their P6arty, are currently grappling with the fact that their president…their chosen figurehead…their cult leader…their MAGA messiah — is an idiot.

President Donald Trump isn’t just corrupt, dishonest and completely devoid of any semblance of morality; he’s a delusional, unintelligent buffoon who shouts “fake news” in the face of factual, easily verifiable information, while regularly posting fact-deficient conspiracy videos, satire he thinks is real, AI slop, and anything else that allows him to confidently show off his utter lack of media literacy.

At this point, no one can say for certain whether Trump actually believes the 2020 election was rigged against him, or if it’s just a lie he has taken too far to take back now, but either way, the GOP appears to be tiring of it as it becomes keenly aware of how detrimental it is politically to keep up the pretense that Trump’s election fraud propaganda might have merit.

From Politico:

Conversations with nearly a dozen GOP state and county chairs and strategists reveal a party largely eager to move on from relitigating Trump’s election grievances, which they’re worried may detract from an economic message that actually motivates voters. But the president won’t let it go, subpoenaing 2020 election records and putting pressure on lawmakers to pass legislation to overhaul voter registration laws. As Republicans stare down a treacherous midterm landscape, there’s a growing view inside the party that focusing on “stolen election” claims and voter fraud will kneecap them in the general election: That messaging might play well with the MAGA base in the primary, but it could alienate moderates tired of rehashing an election from nearly six years ago. “I’m always one to believe you should look forward, not backward,” said Charlie Gerow, a Pennsylvania-based GOP strategist and Trump convention delegate who hosted a meeting of fake electors in 2020 at his Harrisburg-based public affairs firm. “It would be better if the midterms focused on the recovery of the economy and all the good things the Republican administration and Congress are doing to move the economy forward.”

Yes — Trump should do less lying about election rigging and more lying about how great his administration has been for the economy.

Truthfully, the GOP is addressing this issue about five and a half years too late.

When Trump responded to losing his bid for reelection in 2020 by throwing an extended temper tantrum and embarking on possibly the most transparent propaganda campaign in modern politics, House and Senate Republicans had an opportunity to unite in the name of sanity and denounce the president’s behavior as inappropriate, unethical, and unbecoming of the office he holds.

When the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and the Department of Justice all told him there was no evidence of a rigged election, and Trump chose to ignore all of them and continued to publicly pressure state officials to overturn their election results, Republicans in Congress had the opportunity to stand up for the truth, even if it angered their MAGA-fied constituents, because that’s what patriots would do if they actually believed in their nation’s system of government and its democracy.

After Trump’s legal team brought 60-some odd election-related cases before 60-some odd courts and had 60-some odd judges tell him there was no evidence of a rigged election, the GOP had a chance to say, “See, this delusional fool is crazy, we’ve let him control our party for far too long, and, eventually, it’s going to come back to bite us.”

Instead, at least 253 key political leaders across red-state America believed or pretended to believe Trump’s big lie, and 147 Republican legislators voted to overturn a legal election based on that lie.

When Democrats impeached Trump for a second time because his round-the-clock election fraud propaganda caused a domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Senate Republicans voted against removing him from office and accused congressional Democrats of weaponizing the impeachment proceedings just to get rid of a president they didn’t like. And when they weren’t doing that, they were reinforcing Trump’s lies by posting their own nonsense to sow doubt in our electoral process.

But now, nearly six years later, it’s Republicans who are finally coming to glory on the reality that, aside from the millions of MAGA rubes who, like Trump, have no idea how their government or its election process operates, no one actually believes that Trump lost in 2020 because ballots were stuffed, voting machines were rigged and dead people were registered to vote en masse. But now it’s way too late to nip that nonsense in the bud.

Trump is still, in 2026, claiming repeatedly that he won in 2020, and he even has the White House’s official website and social media pages regurgitating the falsehood. In furtherance of the narrative, he’s out here publicly urging congressional Republicans to “nationalize the voting,” taking power away from the states to conduct their own elections, as granted to them by the U.S. Constitution. As Politico noted, “In recent weeks, Trump has turned his sights on Maricopa County — Arizona’s largest county — subpoenaing records just weeks after the FBI raided an elections office outside Atlanta,” and it’s all being done to prop up Trump’s big lie at the expense of federal resources, taxpayer funds, the rule of law, reason, common sense, and a general focus on reality as opposed to MAGA fiction.

He’s now threatening not to sign any future bills at all if Congress doesn’t pass his beloved SAVE America Act, which would impose stricter voting requirements to combat rampant election fraud that doesn’t exist.

“Part of me understands it, and part of me just wants to move forward,” Todd Gillman, chair of the Monroe County Republican Party in Michigan, told Politico.

“Focus on the things that matter to everybody throughout the whole country,” he added. “Or we’re going to have a problem in a few months.”

But see, that’s the problem — the “part of me understands it” part.

Republicans either share in the president’s idiocy, and actually believe widespread voter fraud is an issue in U.S. elections — and that the 2020 presidential race is an example of that — or they’re willing to suspend what they know in favor of whatever lies help the party politically. Then, when those same lies threaten to hurt the party, suddenly, it’s time to be reasonable.

But it’s too late for reason now. The MAGA beast has been loose for a decade now, and it has become too wild and rabid to cage again.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Wants To ‘Nationalize’ Voting And Control Elections

Oklahoma Mandates Teaching 2020 Election Conspiracy Theories



Republicans Are Finally Tired Of Trump Lying About The 2020 Election was originally published on newsone.com